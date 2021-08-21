Fixture: Leeds United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Rafael Benitez’s Everton side to Elland Road for a Premier League fixture this afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa led his side to a second successive heavy defeat at Old Trafford last weekend as Manchester United thrashed Leeds 5-1.

The Argentine will be keen to see his men quickly shrug off the setback and collect all three points against Everton on home turf.

Defender Dieigo Llorente is still out of action for Leeds, with the Spaniard battling a leg injury.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds, while Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo slot in as full-backs. In central defence, Bielsa goes with Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk.

Kalvin Phillips is back in midfield with Stuart Dallas, while Mateusz Klich also plays. Raphinha and Jack Harrison support Patrick Bamford.

Bielsa has options on the bench if needed at any point in the game, including Rodrigo and Helder Costa.

Leeds United Team vs Everton

Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Struijk, Firpo, Phillips, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha, Harrison, Bamford

Substitutes: Klaesson, Drameh, Cresswell, Forshaw, Shackleton, Summerville, Costa, Roberts, Rodrigo