Leeds United’s rivals in the chase for Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien, Crystal Palace, do not view the player as a priority target, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Marcelo Bielsa is keen for O’Brien to make the move to Elland Road this summer, but the Whites have been unable to agree a deal with his club Huddersfield Town.

Bielsa has now played down talk that more players could arrive, but the transfer window remains open and Crystal Palace are also interested in O’Brien.

The Eagles however do not view O’Brien as a first choice target as they weigh up signing a midfielder.

The news could be a boost for Leeds if they make fresh attempts to take the Huddersfield man to Elland Road.

O’Brien has not pushed for a move away though and any club wanting to snap him up with have to present an offer which Huddersfield find acceptable.

Leeds have so far brought in just one senior player this summer in the shape of Junior Fipo, who arrived from Barcelona.

O’Brien has made more than 80 appearances for the Terriers in all competitions, including over 40 last season in the Championship.