Jamie O’Hara is of the view that Manchester City will not win the Premier League if they do not sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur as they are not good enough without a proper striker.

Kane is keen on leaving Spurs in the ongoing window and Premier League champions Manchester City are ready to snap him up if an agreement can be reached.

The Tottenham striker did not feature for his side in their Europa Conference League tie in midweek and the transfer saga continues to rumble on.

Ex-Spurs star O’Hara is of the view that the Citizens will not be able to retain their top flight crown this season if they fail to add Kane to their ranks, as their rivals have closed the gap in term of their squad strength.

O’Hara added that when at the highest level against the best competition, no team can get away without a proper number 9 in their ranks, including Manchester City.

While discussing the possibility of Kane leaving Spurs for Manchester City, O’Hara said on talkSPORT: “If they do not get Kane, they do not win the Premier League.

“I do not think they do because when you look at the team, everyone else has now caught up with them in terms of the teams they have got.

“So, you cannot get away from having a proper number 9 up front.”

Kane’s current deal at Spurs will only expire in 2024 and Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy feels in a strong position to resist the striker’s departure.