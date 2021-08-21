Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa and Everton manager Rafael Benitez have taken the opportunity to have a thorough talk following the 2-2 draw their two sides played out.

Bielsa had never met Benitez in a match before Saturday afternoon’s Premier League encounter at Elland Road and a thrilling game saw the spoils shared.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave Everton the lead from the penalty spot in the 30th minute before Mateusz Klich levelled four minutes from half time.

Marcelo & Rafa deep in conversation after the 2-2 draw at ER. #lufc pic.twitter.com/wQ0LKo6wA6 — Adam Pope (@apopey) August 21, 2021

Everton pulled ahead again through Demari Gray on the 50th minute, however a 72nd minute strike from Raphinha ensured that both sides took home a point.

Bielsa and Benitez took the opportunity at the full time whistle to pick each other’s brains and the pair were seen deep in conversation for several minutes.

The pair have mutual respect for one another and did not miss the opportunity to establish a relationship after the game finished.

Bielsa’s Leeds faced Everton in the Premier League last season, but Benitez was not in the Toffees dugout, with Carlo Ancelotti in charge.

Benitez succeeded Ancelotti earlier this summer and has already made a bright start to his time on Merseyside with Everton now having won one and drawn one from their opening two games.

Leeds and Everton are set to meet again in the league in February.