Fixture: Leeds United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton boss Rafael Benitez has selected his starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Leeds United at Elland Road.

Benitez has yet to lock horns with Marcelo Bielsa over the course of his managerial career so far and will be hoping to come out on top against the legendary Argentine tactician.

Everton started the campaign with a 3-1 win at home against Southampton and Benitez will be eyeing another three points this afternoon.

Benitez is without Ben Godfrey, James Rodriguez and Andre Gomes.

The Toffees boss selects Jordan Pickford in goal, while for his full-backs he trusts in Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne. In central defence Benitez goes with Yerry Mina and Michael Keane.

In midfield, Benitez selects Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure to control the game, while Alex Iwobi, Demari Gray and Richarlison support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Benitez has options to call for from the bench if needed, including Moise Kean and Tom Davies.

Everton Team vs Leeds United

Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Gray, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Begovic, Kenny, Holgate, Delph, Townsend, Gbamin, Davies, Kean, Branthwaite