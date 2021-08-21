Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has revealed his delight at playing in front of a packed Elland Road in the Whites’ 2-2 draw against Everton.

The Whites came back twice in front of their home fans to earn a point against Everton in the Premier League clash between the two teams at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

A Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty gave the away side the lead in the first half, but Mateusz Klich brought Leeds back on level terms before half-time.

Demarai Gray shot Everton back into the lead in the 50th minute, but a brilliant Raphinha strike in the 72nd minute was good enough to earn a point for Leeds.

The Leeds fans found their voice in the first Premier League game in front of a packed Elland Road in 17 years and Phillips admits that they were almost like an extra man as his side fought back to get the draw.

The midfielder told Premier League Productions post match: “It’s been amazing having the crowd back.

“The fans showed how much they’ve missed us and we’ve really missed them. Having a full crowd is like an extra man.”

He admits that it’s disappointing that Leeds could not get the winner after Raphinha’s effort, but feels that they are still not at their best.

Phillips thinks that he is set to reach his optimum fitness and believes his team could have defended better too against Everton.

“We’re disappointed not to take the three points, after a great finish from Raphinha.

“We all know what kind of player he is and to put it in the bottom corner first time like that was great

“It wasn’t the best of us today. It’s early in the season, and I feel like, especially me, could be a lot fitter and a lot stronger.

“Every team will create chances against us. We probably could have done better in the goals that they scored.”

Next up for Leeds is an EFL Cup tie at home against Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday evening.