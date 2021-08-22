Everton target Joaquin Correa is pushing to sign for Inter and the Nerazzurri are poised to increase their offer for his services.

Rafael Benitez wants Correa at Goodison Park and Everton have offered personal terms which the Lazio star is happy with, however he still prefers a move to Inter.

Correa is pushing for the Inter switch to happen, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, and the Nerazzurri are ready to improve their offer.

Inter are prepared to go up to around €30m for the Argentina international, while Lazio are standing their ground at €35m.

Correa’s agent is working hard to make the switch happen, with Inter prepared to put the attacker on a contract until 2025 and pay him wages of €3.5m per year plus bonuses.

The pressure is on Correa’s agent to make a deal happen quickly as Everton boss Benitez is claimed to be willing to turn to alternative targets from Monday or Tuesday.

And if the attacker cannot get his move to Inter he is ready to join Everton.

Correa has been clear about his desire to leave Lazio this summer and the club are prepared to grant his wish if their asking price is met.