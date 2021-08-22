Fixture: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their side and substitutes to lock horns with Wolves at Molineux in a Premier League game this afternoon.

Spurs boss Nuno takes his side to his former club on the back of a loss in the Europa Conference League, but Tottenham beat Manchester City last weekend.

Tottenham played out a 1-1 draw in the last fixture between the two clubs at Molineux, but beat Wolves 2-0 in May this year at home.

Nuno will be keen to take all three points from his former stomping ground and selects Hugo Lloris in goal.

At the back Tottenham go with Japhet Tanganga and Sergio Reguilon as full-backs, with Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier in central defence.

In midfield, Nuno deploys Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp, while Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura support Heung-Min Son.

The Tottenham boss has options on the bench if he needs to try to influence the game, including Harry Kane and Giovani Lo Celso.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Lloris (c), Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Alli, Bergwijn, Lucas, Son

Substitutes: Gollini, Davies, Doherty, Sessegnon, Winks, Lo Celso, Gil, Kane, Scarlett