 

The Netherlands international joined Tottenham from Eredivisie club PSV Eindhoven for around £27m in January 2020, but has struggled to cement a regular place in the team.

 

Struggling to establish himself as a regular starter for the north London outfit last season saw Bergwijn miss out on a place in the Netherlands squad for the European Championship.

 

 

Despite enduring a challenging start to life at Tottenham, the 23-year-old forward has insisted that he has no regrets about joining the Premier League outfit.

 

Bergwijn recalled having a tough spell during his time with PSV Eindhoven and asserted that he is confident that he can turn things around at Tottenham as well.

 

 

I have not regretted this switch for a moment“, Bergwijn told Dutch television channel Ziggo Sport.

 

Everyone knows that the Premier League is difficult.

 

 

I know what I can do and I just have confidence in myself.

 

In the beginning, I also had these moments at PSV.

 

And there too I came out stronger.

 

Bergwijn started in Tottenham’s Premier League opener against Manchester City last weekend and provided the assist for Heung-Min Son’s winner, while he has again been included in the starting eleven against Wolves.

 