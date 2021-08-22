Tottenham Hotspur forward Steven Bergwijn has insisted that he has no regrets about joining Spurs and is confident that he can turn things around at the club.

The Netherlands international joined Tottenham from Eredivisie club PSV Eindhoven for around £27m in January 2020, but has struggled to cement a regular place in the team.

Struggling to establish himself as a regular starter for the north London outfit last season saw Bergwijn miss out on a place in the Netherlands squad for the European Championship.

Despite enduring a challenging start to life at Tottenham, the 23-year-old forward has insisted that he has no regrets about joining the Premier League outfit.

Bergwijn recalled having a tough spell during his time with PSV Eindhoven and asserted that he is confident that he can turn things around at Tottenham as well.

“I have not regretted this switch for a moment“, Bergwijn told Dutch television channel Ziggo Sport.

“Everyone knows that the Premier League is difficult.

“I know what I can do and I just have confidence in myself.

“In the beginning, I also had these moments at PSV.

“And there too I came out stronger.“

Bergwijn started in Tottenham’s Premier League opener against Manchester City last weekend and provided the assist for Heung-Min Son’s winner, while he has again been included in the starting eleven against Wolves.