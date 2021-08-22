Fixture: Southampton vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Manchester United have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Southampton at St Mary’s.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side thrashed Leeds United 5-1 to kick off their league campaign in style last weekend and will be aiming to build on the result today.

Manchester United have not lost away at Southampton since 2003 and in the last meeting between the two clubs last season thrashed Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side 9-0 at Old Trafford.

For this afternoon’s game Solskjaer has David de Gea in goal, while at the back he goes for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw as full-backs. In the centre, Harry Maguire partners Victor Lindelof.

In midfield Solskjaer picks Fred and Nemanja Matic, while Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba support Anthony Martial.

If the Manchester United boss needs to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

Manchester United vs Southampton

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Matic, Greenwood, Fernandes, Pogba, Martial

Substitutes: Heaton, Dalot, Varane, James, Lingard, Mata, McTominay, Van de Beek, Sancho