Huddersfield Town could be willing to accept an initial fee of as little as £5m for Leeds United target Lewis O’Brien, according to The Sun.

The Whites are keen to bolster their midfield options before the transfer window slams shut and have identified O’Brien as an ideal candidate.

Leeds have been in talks with Huddersfield over a deal for the 22-year-old for several weeks now, but are yet to reach an agreement, with the Terriers said to be wanting £10m.

However, with just less than ten days remaining in the transfer window, the Championship club could take less for the central midfielder.

It is said that Leeds could sign O’Brien from Huddersfield for an initial fee of as little as £5m, with add-ons potentially taking the final total to £8m.

The Elland Road outfit have also received another boost in their chase for the Englishman as competitors Crystal Palace are now poised to sign Will Hughes from Watford.

Patrick Vieira’s side have made Watford an offer of £7m plus add-ons for Hughes, who has refused to put pen to paper on a new deal with the Hornets.

Should Watford sign Hughes, Leeds will have a free run at signing O’Brien from Huddersfield in the final days of the window.