Liverpool have agreed a deal to sell Xherdan Shaqiri to French side Lyon, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The Ligue 1 outfit have been holding talks with Liverpool in an effort to agree a deal to sign Shaqiri before the transfer window slams shut this summer.

However, while Lyon were able to quickly reach an agreement with the player over personal terms, reaching an agreement with Liverpool has been tougher.

They have now done so though and Liverpool will receive a fee of £9.5m from selling Shaqiri to Les Gones.

Lyon initially offered under £5m, but have now moved up to find common ground with Liverpool.

Selling Shaqiri will be a boost for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who have been keen to offload fringe players in an effort to raise funds.

The Reds are yet to replace Georginio Wijnaldum and may use the money received by Shaqiri to help in their hunt for a midfielder.

Liverpool have made just one senior signing so far this summer, in the shape of defender Ibrahima Konate.

Shaqiri has been keen to leave Liverpool as he looks to make sure he is playing regular first team football this season.