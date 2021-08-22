Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has been looking at Club Brugge star Noa Lang this summer, but a move for the winger is yet to get Marcelo Bielsa’s approval, according to The Athletic.

The Elland Road outfit have remained quiet in the transfer market after acquiring the services of Junior Firpo and Kristoffer Klaesson from Barcelona and Valerenga, respectively.

Leeds have now turned their attention towards signing a midfielder, but the possibility of bringing in an attacking player has always remained.

Club Brugge winger Lang is one player Leeds have been heavily linked with during the ongoing transfer window, with claims that they have agreed personal terms with the Dutchman.

However, while it remains to be seen if Leeds do have a personal term agreement with Lang, they are not set to swoop for him at present.

While Leeds director of football Orta has been monitoring Lang this summer, a move for the 22-year-old is yet to get Bielsa’s approval.

The Argentine tactician has not given the green light for Leeds to pursue a move for the Netherlands Under-21 international despite the player being picked out by Orta.

With the clock ticking down on the transfer window all eyes will be on whether Leeds do make a bid for Lang soon.