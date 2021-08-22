Newcastle United are looking for the club that will cover most of Matty Longstaff’s wages in a loan spell, with the midfielder being chased by Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool and Huddersfield Town, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Longstaff made his senior debut for Newcastle in the 2019/20 season, starting against Manchester United and scoring the winner for the Magpies.

Despite making an impressive start to his senior career, the 21-year-old has found playing time hard to come by at St. James’ Park recently.

With the midfielder not having a significant role in Steve Bruce’s plans for the season, Newcastle are prepared to send him out on loan during the ongoing transfer window.

The Magpies are open to letting Longstaff leave the club on a temporary deal, with Championship clubs Blackburn, Blackpool, Sheffield United and Huddersfield keen on him.

Aware of the interest in the Englishman, Newcastle want to find out which of his suitors are willing to pay the most of his wages after signing him on loan.

The Tyneside-based club are tipped to send Longstaff on loan to the club that are prepared to pay a major chunk to contribute to his wages.

Newcastle are said to be handing Longstaff a one-year contract extension before sending him away on loan this summer.