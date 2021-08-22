Lewis O’Brien wants to make the move to Leeds United this summer, with the fee the only thing holding up the move, according to The Athletic.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Premier League side have identified O’Brien as someone they want to come in and add to their midfield options.

They have been unable to agree a fee with Huddersfield Town for the midfielder’s services though and the jury is out on whether the deal will be done.

There is claimed to be no doubt over whether O’Brien wants to make the move to Leeds, with the player suggested to be happy to head to Elland Road.

Leeds though are keen not to pay above their valuation of players, something which has so far blocked any further incomings.

The Whites have so far signed just one senior player in the shape of left-back Junior Firpo, who joined from Barcelona.

They have been linked with a host of players, including Cagliari’s Nahitan Nandez and Club Brugge’s Noa Lang.

Leeds may hope that clubs drop their asking price for players as deadline day approaches and they become keen to bring in funds.

It has been suggested Huddersfield could accept just £5m initially for O’Brien.