Leeds United loanee Kiko Casilla has revealed that he is open to staying at Elche beyond next summer, but insisted that his focus is on doing well for the Spanish club this term.

Having seen Illan Meslier cement his place as the Leeds number 1 last season, Casilla joined La Liga club Elche on a season-long loan during the ongoing transfer window.

The Spanish top flight have signed the 34-year-old, who has a contract with Leeds until the summer of 2023, on a one-year loan deal and do not have an option to make the move permanent.

Despite Elche not having the option to sign Casilla permanently, the goalkeeper is not opposed to the idea of extending his stay with the club beyond next summer.

Casilla, who is grateful to Victor Orta for facilitating the move, revealed that he has informed all parties involved that he is open to staying at Elche for longer than one season, but insisted that he is focused on doing well for the club this term.

“Leeds and Víctor Orta were very good to me because they knew my idea was to leave“, Casilla told Spanish sports daily AS.

He admits that a loan made sense for all involved.

“The easiest thing for this year was a loan, but I told all parties that there would be no problem to continue longer if everything went well.

“I am open to everything, but the first thing is to do well this year.“

Though Casilla has two more years remaining on his contract with Leeds, there have been suggestions that it is unlikely that he will play for the Whites again.