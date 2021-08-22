Former Chelsea striker Martell Taylor-Crossdale has failed to win over Horsens coach Jens Berthel Askou, who feels he is not fit enough to show his best at the moment.

The ex-Chelsea talent has been spending time training with Danish side Horsens in an attempt to win a deal at the club and kickstart his career.

Taylor-Crossdale was prolific for Chelsea’s Under-18s side, but the 21-year-old finds himself without a club.

And he will not be offered a contract by Horsens, despite the fact that Askou can see he has potential, as the Danish side cannot wait for him to build his fitness.

“He has great potential, but he was not in good enough physical shape to show it”, the coach told Danish daily the Horsens Folkeblad.

“We did not have the time to wait to get that part in place”, Askou added.

Taylor-Crossdale played for Fulham’s Under-23s in the Premier League 2 last season, while he also had a stint at League Two side Colchester United.

He played for Chelsea at Under-18s level and also turned out for the Blues’ Under-23s.

It remains to be seen where Taylor-Crossdale will head to next as he tries to find himself a new club for the season.