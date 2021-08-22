Southampton are trying to agree a deal with Dundee United for Kerr Smith, who has also been linked with Leeds United and Crystal Palace, according to The Sun.

Having made seven senior appearances for the Scottish Premiership club at the age of just 16, Smith has attracted the interest of several clubs.

The teenager was on trial at Aston Villa last year and also spent time training with Manchester United before signing a professional contract with Dundee United.

Though the Scottish outfit managed to convince Smith to put pen to paper on a contract with the club, they have not been able to fend off interest in him.

Southampton are trying to reach an agreement with Dundee United over the transfer of the highly-rated central defender.

Leeds and Crystal Palace have also been credited with an interest in Smith, but the Saints are pushing to get a deal over the line.

Though Aston Villa, Manchester United and Liverpool were associated with a move for the Scot earlier in the summer, those links appear to have gone cold.

With several clubs in the mix for Smith, it remains to be seen if Southampton can win the race to acquire his services.