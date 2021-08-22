Tottenham Hotspur target Nahitan Nandez is prepared to wait and see if Inter will re-open talks with Cagliari over a deal for him before making a decision regarding his future.

Having strengthened their attack, defence and goalkeeping department so far, Tottenham have turned their attention towards signing a midfielder before the transfer window slams shut.

Spurs, who have already signed two players from Italy under the supervision of new managing director of football Fabio Paratici this summer, have identified one more Serie A star as a potential target.

Tottenham have been credited with an interest in signing Cagliari star Nandez, with the Londoners said to be eyeing a loan move for the midfielder.

While the Uruguay international is claimed to have no intention of staying at Cagliari beyond the summer, he appears to favour a move to Serie A champions Inter.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Nandez is prepared to wait to see if Inter re-open talks with Cagliari over a deal for him before making a decision regarding his future.

Inter were in negotiations with their Serie A rivals over the transfer of the 25-year-old, who has offers on his table, earlier this summer, but those links eventually cooled down.

Now, with only ten more days remaining in the transfer window, Nandez, who has a €36m release clause in his contract, is waiting to see if Inter return for him.