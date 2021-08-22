Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Glenn Hoddle is of the view that Spurs are better off selling Harry Kane to Manchester City for the best price they can get this summer.

Having signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100m, the Premier League champions have turned their attention towards signing Kane from Tottenham before the transfer window slams shut.

Manchester City are said to be prepared to pay close to £130m for Kane, but Tottenham have been adamant that the England international is not for sale this summer.

With only ten more days remaining in the transfer window, Spurs legend Hoddle feels Kane will join Manchester City for a deal that will be good for the north London outfit.

Hoddle is of the view that Spurs are better off selling Kane, who has made it clear he wants to leave, for the best price they can get for him this summer as they would not get as much next year.

The Englishman insisted that selling Kane will be a good deal for Tottenham, before pointing out how Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have already beaten the champions without their star striker.

“I don’t think he [Levy will convince Kane to stay], I think Harry will go and I think Tottenham will actually want to do the deal now“, Hoddle told beIN SPORTS.

“I think it has gone so far down the line and Harry has made it very, very clear [that he wants to leave].

“If you have got a player that doesn’t want to be at your club, you are better off getting the right money.

“I expect this week for Harry to go to City, but for Spurs to get the top price that they will get for him at this moment in time.

“In a year’s time, he has only got two years on his contract then, he is another year older, he’ll be 29, they won’t get anywhere near the money that they are getting now.

“So, I think it will be a good deal for Harry if he wants to go and he wants to win things, but I think it is a good deal for Tottenham.

“Knowing Daniel, he will push for the right price and both parties, in the end, will be relatively happy.

“The good thing for Spurs is that they have proven that they can [win], they have beaten the champions, it is only one game, but they have proved to themselves, more importantly, that they can win without Harry.“

Tottenham would need to replace Kane if they sell him and with the clock ticking down on the transfer window they would have limited time to act.