Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira is close to joining Serie A club Fiorentina after being given the green light to leave the Gunners, according to football.london.

The Uruguay international has been training individually at London Colney after returning from his loan stint with Atletico Madrid.

Torreira is said to have expressed his desire to fight for a place in the Arsenal team, but was told he does not have a place in Mikel Arteta’s plans for the season.

With the 25-year-old not having a place in Arteta’s plans for the season, a return to Italy has been said to be the most likely option for him.

Torreira has been linked with a move to Serie A club Lazio this summer, but it has emerged that he is close to joining Fiorentina.

The former Sampdoria midfielder is set to join La Viola on a season-long loan deal despite initial suggestions that it could be a loan with an obligation to buy.

Torreira is set to travel to Italy on Tuesday as he edges closer to a temporary move to Fiorentina.

The former Serie A star, who joined Arsenal from Sampdoria in the summer of 2018, has two more years remaining on his contract with the Gunners.