Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are both showing interest in FC Porto winger Luis Diaz and are now considering putting in offers.

Diaz is on the books at Portuguese giants Porto, who own 80 per cent of his economic rights, having snapped them up for €7.2m in 2019.

The winger has been on the radar of both Chelsea and Tottenham, but the pair stepped up their interest following his displays at this summer’s Copa America where he scored four goals for Colombia.

Now, according to Portuguese outlet Maisfutebol, the Premier League pair are preparing to step up their interest and are mulling the possibility of putting in an offer.

The Colombia international’s representatives travelled to Europe last week and have been in Portugal and Spain, while they are now heading to England.

They are likely to want to meet with interested clubs as they look at a potential move for the 24-year-old winger.

Porto have Diaz under contract for a further three years and he has already clocked up three appearances in the Portuguese top flight this term, scoring twice.

Diaz found the back of the net eleven times for Porto last term, along with providing three assists; he featured for his side against Manchester City and Chelsea in the Champions League.