Danny Murphy has issued advice to West Ham United star Declan Rice to not sign a new deal at the London Stadium if he wishes to earn a move away from the club next summer at the very least.

The midfielder is among the most highly rated young talents in English football and has been linked with leaving West Ham this summer, with both Manchester United and Chelsea credited with an interest in him.

Rice has three years left on his current deal at the London Stadium and has knocked back multiple offers to renew his contract, mindful of a potential future exit from West Ham.

Former top flight star Murphy has issued advice to Rice to not sign new a deal at West Ham should he seek to leave the club next summer as he would have a better chance of earning a move away with only two years left on his deal.

Murphy explained that it would be against Rice’s desire to fight for the biggest honours if he signs a new deal at West Ham as then they would be able to keep him against his will.

While discussing Rice’s future at West Ham, Murphy said on talkSPORT: “So, [as West Ham are not competing for top honours] he will move, just when and where to?

“And the value, I would be saying to him personally right now, if you’ve got three years left, do not sign because next summer he has got two years left and West Ham are in a precarious position and he will get his move then, next summer.

“And if I was advising him, although I very rarely advise anybody who has ever asked me in my life not to sign a contract for lots of reasons, on this occasion with his talent, his age and the predicament he is in or the way football is at the moment, what you do not want is to put West ham in a position where they can hold you against your will and have a ridiculous release clause in there that no one is going to meet.”

Rice is a fixture under David Moyes at West Ham and he is unlikely to leave the club in the ongoing window but is expected to be the subject of serious interest next summer.