Everton tried to hijack Atletico Madrid’s move for Hertha Berlin star Matheus Cunha, but he prefers a move to Spain, according to Sky Deutschland.

The Brazilian has been heavily linked with an exit from Hertha Berlin this summer and has attracted interest from abroad.

Premier League outfit Leeds United were consistently linked with interest in him throughout the summer, while La Liga giants Atletico Madrid also identified him as a priority target.

The Rojiblancos have stepped up their efforts to land the striker and have an agreement in principle in place over a move with his club.

Hertha Berlin have accepted a €30m offer plus bonus payments for Cunha’s services from the Madrid giants, but they had to face surprise competition from another potential suitor.

Rafael Benitez’s Everton tried to hijack Atletico Madrid’s efforts to land Cunha, but they did not succeed as he prefers to move to Spain.

Cunha has been keen on a move to a top club and lands at a side who are looking to retain their crown and can also provide him Champions League football, which could be key factors.

It remains to be seen whether the Toffees turn to any alternative striker options with Cunha closing in on a move to Spain.