Leon Balogun has revealed that Rangers new boy Juninho Bacuna has been full of energy since arriving at Ibrox and is looking ready to go.

Rangers roped in Bacuna from Championship side Huddersfield Town on Thursday, providing boss Steven Gerrard with yet another option in midfield.

Bacuna, who has top flight experience in England and the Netherlands, is continuing his integration into the first team as he settles into life in Glasgow.

Gers defender Balogun has indicated the 24-year-old has given a very positive first impression since arriving at Ibrox as he looks full of energy.

Balogun is excited to see what Bacuna brings to the pitch and stressed he thinks the midfielder is ready to go take care of business for his new team.

Asked how much of a boost is the addition of Bacuna to the squad, Balogun told Rangers TV: “It is always nice, I have just met him.

“Some friends in common apparently.

“But yes, it is going to be exciting to see what he brings to the team, exciting position as well.

“But he looks full of energy already and I think he is ready to go.”

Bacuna will be determined to get up to speed as soon as possible and earn his Rangers debut from Gerrard quickly.