Tottenham Hotspur have a verbal agreement with Metz for the transfer of midfielder Pape Sarr and the fee they have agreed to pay is €17.5m, it has been claimed in France.

The 18-year-old’s performances for Metz have seen him attract the transfer interest of several clubs, including Manchester City and Manchester United.

However, Tottenham are increasingly confident about winning the race for the Senegal international’s services this summer.

The north London giants are in advanced negotiations with Metz over a deal for Sarr and it is said that they have a verbal agreement with the Ligue 1 outfit.

According to French journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter, Tottenham have agreed to pay Metz a fee of €17.5m for the defensive midfielder.

With Tottenham and Metz now in agreement over the transfer fee, they are said to be discussing the terms of the transfer.

There are suggestions that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side will allow Sarr to spend the rest of the 2021/22 season with Metz.

Tottenham are also claimed to have agreed personal terms with the Senegal international.