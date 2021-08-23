Leeds United are impressed with Blackburn Rovers’ work with Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott and could let Ian Poveda join the Championship club on loan as a result, according to The Athletic.

Having been left out of Leeds’ squads to face Manchester United and Everton, Poveda appears to have fallen out of favour under Marcelo Bielsa.

Poveda looks to have fallen further down the pecking order at Elland Road and a loan move could be on the horizon for the former Manchester City youth star.

Championship club Blackburn have been credited with an interest in signing the 21-year-old before the transfer window slams shut.

And Leeds have been impressed with Blackburn’s work with Liverpool starlet Elliott last season and could allow Poveda to join Tony Mowbray’s side this summer.

Liverpool teenager Elliott spent the 2021/22 season on loan at the second tier club and was given a platform to shine despite his tender age.

The 18-year-old made 41 Championship appearances for Blackburn last season, scoring seven goals and providing eleven assists in the process.

Should Leeds allow Poveda to join Blackburn on loan, they will be hoping that the youngster can have an impact similar to the one Elliott made last term.