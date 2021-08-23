Chelsea and West Ham United have struck a verbal agreement for Kurt Zouma’s transfer, but the defender’s wage demands of £125,000 per week are proving to be a sticking point, according to The Athletic.

West Ham are keen to strengthen their options in defence before the transfer window slams shut and have identified Zouma as an ideal target.

The Hammers have been in talks with Chelsea over a deal for the 26-year-old and have now struck a verbal agreement with their London rivals.

West Ham are prepared to meet Chelsea’s asking price of around £26m to take the France international to the London Stadium.

However, agreeing personal terms with Zouma has proven to be a major stumbling block for the Irons, with the defender holding out for a salary of £125,000 per week.

Such a sum would see Zouma become West Ham’s highest-paid player and it is preventing the deal from being completed.

The centre-back has been considered by Tottenham Hotspur this summer, but West Ham remain the favourites to sign him despite struggling to agree personal terms.

It remains to be seen if West Ham can convince Zouma, who wants to stay in London, to lower his wage demands in the final days of the transfer window.