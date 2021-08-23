Dutch top flight side Cambuur are looking to snap up Leeds United starlet Cody Drameh before the transfer window shuts.

The 19-year-old landed at Elland Road last summer when Leeds reached an agreement to buy him from Fulham and slotted into the Whites’ Under-23s.

Drameh helped Mark Jackson’s side to win the Premier League 2 Division Two title in a memorable campaign, but his chances of first team football look limited.

Cambuur are looking for reinforcements and have put Leeds full-back Drameh on their shortlist of targets, according to Dutch broadcaster Omrop Fryslan.

The Eredivisie outfit are keen to land Drameh on a loan deal.

It is unclear if Leeds will agree to send the 19-year-old out on loan as he was included by Marcelo Bielsa in the club’s matchday squad for the Whites’ 2-2 draw with Everton at the weekend.

Sending Drameh to Cambuur though would allow him to clock up regular game time in the Eredivisie against the likes of Ajax, PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord.

Leeds rate Drameh as a bright prospect and have him under contract for a further three years.