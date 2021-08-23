Leeds United have handed Crusaders starlet Jack Patterson an academy trial at the club, amidst interest from Rangers and West Ham United, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Patterson is Crusaders’ youngest ever star to take part in a competitive game and is highly rated with multiple admirers in English football and the Scottish game.

West Ham called the midfielder back for a second set of trials after he impressed in his first session and Rangers have also been credited with an interest in him.

Now Leeds have called the 15-year-old in for a trial session at Thorp Arch to earn a place in their academy set-up.

Since Marcelo Bielsa’s arrival in Yorkshire, Leeds’ hierarchy have given special attention to developing their young talents and Patterson could earn a spot in the academy if he impresses enough during trials.

The Northern Irish teenager is being put through his paces, during which all assets of his game will be analysed at close quarters.

Patterson is part of Northern Ireland’s elite football programme, the same programme that also helped in the development of current Leeds Under-23s starlet Charlie Allen.

The teenager will be hoping he can earn spot in the academy ranks of an elite club in the coming weeks.