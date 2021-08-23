Championship club Blackburn Rovers are a likely option for Leeds United star Ian Poveda to join on loan this summer, according to The Athletic.

The 21-year-old made 16 appearances across all competitions for the Whites last season, but appears to have fallen out of favour this term.

Poveda was left out of Leeds’ squads to face Manchester United and Everton in the Premier League, with Crysencio Summerville picked ahead of him.

Having fallen further down the pecking order under Marcelo Bielsa, the former Manchester City youth star is tipped to leave the club on loan this summer.

Championship club Blackburn have been rated as a likely option for the winger to join on loan before the transfer window slams shut next week.

Tony Mowbray’s side are looking to strengthen their squad before the end of the month and have identified Poveda as an ideal candidate.

Blackburn provided Liverpool teenager Harvey Elliott with a platform to shine last season and could hand Poveda a similar opportunity in the 2021/22 campaign.

With only less than ten days remaining in the transfer window, it remains to be seen if Poveda will join Rovers or opt for a different club.