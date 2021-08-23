Liverpool star Ben Woodburn is set to join Hearts on loan until January, but could extend his stay until the end of the season if all parties agree, according to the Edinburgh Evening News.

The 21-year-old agreed to join the Scottish Premiership club on loan last week, but the move was put on hold as Jurgen Klopp wanted to wait until the end of the month to sanction the deal.

Liverpool have now given the green light for Woodburn to complete a temporary move to Hearts and the deal is edging closer to completion.

The Wales international is due for a medical with Hearts today and is expected to put pen to paper on a loan deal in the next 24 hours.

Woodburn will join Hearts on loan until January, but could extend his stay until the end of the season if all parties agree.

The Welshman is in line to make his debut for Hearts in their Scottish Premiership match against Dundee United this weekend.

Woodburn was in Liverpool’s squad to face Norwich City in their Premier League season opener, but is moving away on loan in search of regular playing time.

The youngster has entered the final year of his contract with the Reds and it remains to be seen if they have plans to hand him a new deal.