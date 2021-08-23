Manchester United star Brandon Williams is expected to complete a season-long loan move to Norwich City today, having passed his medical over the weekend, according to Sky Sports.

The 20-year-old struggled for playing time at Old Trafford last season, amassing just 186 minutes of Premier League football.

Having found playing time hard to come by at Manchester United, Williams appears to be heading out on loan in search of regular action this summer.

Newcomers Norwich have reached an agreement with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to take the full-back on loan for the 2021/22 season.

Williams’ season-long loan move to Carrow Road is edging closer to completion, with the player successfully completing his medical with the club over the weekend.

Having passed his medical with Norwich, the right-back is expected to finalise his temporary move to Daniel Farke’s side today.

The Manchester United youngster will provide cover for Max Aarons and Dimitris Giannoulis at Norwich this season.

While he is joining Norwich as back-up for Aarons and Giannoulis, Williams will be hopeful of earning significant playing time during the course of the campaign.