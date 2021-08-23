Norwich City have hit trouble in their attempt to sign Rostov midfielder Mathias Normann, a player who Newcastle United are also keen on, according to Norwegian daily VG.

The Premier League newcomers have added Billy Gilmour and Pierre Lees-Melou to their squad this summer, but are keen to strengthen their midfield further.

Newcastle have turned their attention towards signing a central defender, but are yet to rule out the possibility of bringing in a midfielder.

With both Newcastle and Norwich on the hunt for a midfielder, they have identified Rostov’s Normann as a potential recruit.

The Canaries offered to pay Rostov a fee of €2.5m to take Normann on loan and are prepared to buy him for €14m if they avoid relegation.

However, Norwich’s attempts to sign the midfielder have hit a snag as Rostov want the Canaries to buy him regardless of their safety in the Premier League, according to Norwegian tabloid VG.

While Rostov want Norwich to agree to buy Normann regardless of their safety in the top flight, both the player and his suitors are not willing to yield to the Russian club’s demand.

Norwich’s efforts to sign the Norway international hitting a roadblock comes as good news for Newcastle, who are also interested in acquiring his services.