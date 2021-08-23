Tanguy Ndombele is the Tottenham Hotspur star most likely to leave the club before the ongoing transfer window slams shut, according to Sky Sports News.

Spurs have added three new players to their ranks so far in the ongoing window and are tipped to further bolster their squad in the remaining nine days before the deadline.

In addition to arrivals, Tottenham have also seen some high-profile departures in the likes of Toby Alderweireld and Erik Lamela, and could see more first team stars leaving in the coming days.

A number of players including Harry Kane, Serge Aurier and Ndombele, have their futures at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium under the scanner.

However, midfielder Ndombele is the player most likely to part ways with Spurs in the remaining days of the window.

The 24-year-old did not play any minutes under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo in pre-season, continuing to spend time on the sidelines since the season began.

Ndombele, who is not part of Nuno’s plans at Spurs so far, has notified the club that he is open to leaving this month.

The midfielder has several admirers in the ongoing window and in addition to a regular transfer, Spurs could even opt to move him on as part of a swap deal if such a situation arises.