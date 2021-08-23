Joaquin Correa has now knocked back an offer from Everton despite their proposal being more lucrative than the offer Inter have presented him with.

The Argentine is keen on leaving Lazio before the ongoing transfer window slams shut in nine days’ time and the club are ready to accommodate his wish.

Serie A champions Inter are keen on landing him, while Premier League outfit Everton are trying to lure him away to England.

The Toffees proposed Correa a lucrative contract involving €5m in annual wages, but did not succeed in getting closer to snapping him up.

Correa has rejected Everton’s offer as he is aspiring to earn a move to Inter to link up with new boss Simone Inzaghi.

And according to Italian daily Il Tempo, Correa opted to snub Everton’s interest in favour of Inter despite them only offering him €3.5m in annual wages plus bonus payments, significantly less that the offer proposed by the Toffees.

Inter are trying to work out a deal for Correa but are yet to match Lazio’s demands for him.

Correa is hoping Inter and Lazio will sort out a deal soon with Everton now unlikely to be able to land him this summer as his heart is set on joining the Nerazzurri.