Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has admitted that the way Blackburn Rovers handled Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott contributed to the club sending Ian Poveda to Ewood Park.

The Yorkshire giants have sent Poveda to Blackburn in the Championship on a season-long loan deal as they look to speed his development with regular games.

The 21-year-old made 14 appearances in the Premier League for Leeds last season, but has fallen down the pecking order at Elland Road.

Now he will be looking to play for Blackburn week in, week out, and Leeds director of football Orta admits that how Rovers developed Elliott on loan from Liverpool last term was key.

“We feel Ian can make an impact here in the future and we’ve been very impressed with how Blackburn have developed players such as Harvey Elliott at Liverpool”, Orta told Leeds’ official site.

“We hope Ian can get some game time and come back to us next season ready to fight.”

Elliott made 41 appearances in the Championship for Blackburn last term, scoring seven goals.

Poveda joins a team in Blackburn sitting ninth in the Championship following four games and Tony Mowbray’s men are next in action at Middlesbrough.

It remains to be seen if Poveda will be handed his debut in the clash.