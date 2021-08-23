Arsenal left-back Sead Kolasinac is not close to joining Turkish club Fenerbahce, contrary to claims, according to Sky Sports News.

Having entered the final year of his contract with the Gunners, the 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Kolasinac does not have a place in Mikel Arteta’s plans for the season and has been told he is available to leave the club during the ongoing transfer window.

It was claimed at the weekend that the Bosnia international is edging closer to a move to Fenerbahce, where he was tipped to link up with Mesut Ozil.

However, claims that Kolasinac is on the verge of joining the Turkish Super Lig outfit are wide of the mark.

While the left-back has been heavily linked with Fenerbahce this summer, a move to the Turkish club is not imminent as of now.

With eight more days remaining in the transfer window, it remains to be seen where the future lies for the former Schalke full-back.

As Kolasinac continues to be linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium, he was included in Arsenal’s squad to face Chelsea on Sunday.