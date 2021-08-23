Conor Gallagher has revealed that learning what plans Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira had for him persuaded him to choose the Eagles as his club for this season over Leeds United.

The Whites are in the market for a new midfielder and Chelsea starlet Gallagher was among the names on their transfer wish list.

Leeds even put together an impressive presentation for Gallagher in a bid to convince him to sign for them on loan, but he ultimately opted to join Vieira’s Crystal Palace last month.

And the 21-year-old has revealed a conversation with Vieira sold him on a move to Selhurst Park as he learned the new Eagles boss understands what his qualities are and what he wants to do on the pitch.

Gallagher also added that he felt Crystal Palace are the club where he can best express himself while playing under a good manager, who was a top player.

While discussing what helped Crystal Palace sway him to come to Selhurst Park, Gallagher was quoted as saying by South London Press: “I liked what the manager Patrick Vieira was saying.

“I feel like it suited me very nicely, and I felt like I could express myself the best here.

“He wants me to do what I do best, which is basically all I want to hear.

“He knows the type of player I am.

“He knows that I want to get up and down the pitch and just play with freedom.

“That definitely helped persuade me.

“He was a top player back in the day, and he is a top manager as well, so I am very excited to work with him this season.”

With only nine days remaining in the transfer window, Leeds are yet to land a new midfielder with their top target being Huddersfield Town man Lewis O’Brien.