Tottenham Hotspur are increasingly confident about winning the race for Metz midfielder Pape Sarr, who has been linked with Manchester City and Manchester United, according to the Evening Standard.

Having strengthened their attack, defence and goalkeeping department, Spurs have turned their attention towards adding to their options in midfield.

The north London giants are currently in advanced negotiations with Metz over a deal for the Senegal international.

Premier League giants Manchester City and Manchester United, as well as Serie A side Atalanta, have been credited with an interest in the 18-year-old.

It is said that Spurs have reached an agreement with Metz to sign Sarr for a fee in excess of £12m and will allow the teenager to spend the 2021/22 season with the French club.