Wantaway Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier does not have any concrete options to quit Spurs yet, according to Sky Sports News.

Aurier has entered the final year of his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and has been heavily linked with leaving the club this summer

The full-back is currently down the pecking order at Spurs behind Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty, and is yet to at least make a matchday squad so far this season.

Aurier has asked Spurs to let him leave this summer but a move is yet to materialise.

And at present Aurier still does not have a concrete option when it comes to his immediate future.

The Ivorian arrived at Spurs from Ligue 1 giants PSG and is open to returning to France but no clubs have made concrete moves to hand him a way out.

If Aurier fails to earn a move away from Spurs in the summer window, he would be able to talk to potential suitors in January and leave for free next summer.

However, Spurs will want to cash in on his departure if they can find a potential suitor for him before the end of the month.