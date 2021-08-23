Switzerland international Xherdan Shaqiri has arrived in Lyon ahead of joining the Ligue 1 club from Liverpool in a £9.5m deal.

The 29-year-old is on the verge of putting an end to his three-year association with Liverpool and joining French top flight club Lyon.

Peter Bosz’s side initially approached the Merseyside-based club with a £4m offer for Shaqiri, but saw the bid quickly turned down.

🔥👀 Xherdan Shaqiri vient d’arriver à Lyon ! 👉 L’attaquant suisse devrait s’engager avec le club rhodanien après qu’un accord ait été trouvé avec Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/zehUN1sHAO — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) August 23, 2021

It then emerged on Sunday that the two clubs have reached an agreement over the transfer of the winger for a fee of £9.5m.

Shaqiri has now arrived in Lyon to undergo a medical and complete the final procedures of the transfer.

The Switzerland international already has agreed personal terms with the Ligue 1 outfit and is expected to put pen to paper on a contract with them soon.

It is said that Liverpool will not sign a replacement for Shaqiri, with teenagers Harvey Elliott and Kaide Gordon deemed capable of stepping into the 29-year-old’s boots.

Should things not change before next Tuesday’s transfer deadline, Ibrahima Konate will be Liverpool’s only signing of the summer.