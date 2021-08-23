Tottenham Hotspur starlet Oliver Skipp has insisted there is no room for error when it comes to Premier League football, but stressed he is really enjoying the challenge.

Skipp had a stellar campaign on loan at Norwich City last term, helping the Canaries earn promotion into the Premier League, getting a full season under his belt with regular game time.

Under new Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo, the 20-year-old has so far played the full 90 minutes in each of Tottenham’s opening two top flight games, giving additional protection to the backline in a defensive midfield role.

As he continues to evolve into a first team regular under Nuno, Skipp has insisted there is no room for error in the Premier League as a small lapse of concentration could end up in the opposition punishing his team.

However, Skipp stressed that he is enjoying the challenge of playing in the top flight and added he is trying to put his stamp on the game.

“Definitely it [the Premier League] is a massive step up from the Championship”, Skipp told the Evening Standard.

“Just staying focussed for 90 minutes [is a challenge] because one lapse, and you’ll get punished.

“But I’m really enjoying the challenge.

“I’m trying to put my stamp on the game.”

Spurs are next set to host Pacos de Ferreira in the return leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier and it remains to be seen whether Skipp will play a part in that clash