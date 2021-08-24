AC Milan are waiting for Chelsea’s approval as they look to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko on loan in the final week of the transfer window.

Bakayoko spent last season on loan at Napoli and is firmly out of Chelsea’s first-team plans this season.

The Frenchman has a number of offers on the table but the midfielder is focused on joining AC Milan on loan this summer.

His agents have worked out personal terms on a contract with the Rossoneri and the Serie A giants have been in talks with Chelsea.

AC Milan offered to sign Bakayoko on loan with an option to buy and, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the deal is now depending on Chelsea providing the green light.

The Blues want to let him go as well as because Bakayoko has been firmly out of their plans in recent years.

Bakayoko spent the 2019/20 season on loan at AC Milan and has been dreaming about a return ever since.

AC Milan have put in the legwork to try and get the deal over the line and now waiting for Chelsea’s approval.