Josip Juranovic has revealed that former Celtic star Artur Boruc played a key role in pushing him to join the Glasgow giants this summer.

The 26-year-old right-back joined Celtic from Legia Warsaw this week and has signed a five-year contract with the club.

Celtic had to work hard to get the deal over the line as Ange Postecoglou continued to push for a new right-back for his squad.

Juranovic is looking forward to playing for his new club and revealed that it was a former Celtic star who convinced him to move to Paradise.

Boruc was the Croatian’s team-mate at Legia Warsaw and he claimed that the former Celtic goalkeeper laid out the advantages of him joining a club of their stature this summer.

Juranovic said on Celtic TV: “He said to me that this is a good opportunity for me.

“Big stage, great club and everything great and also because of him I am here.”

Boruc played close to 200 times for Celtic and won three league titles, a Scottish Cup and two Scottish League Cups during his time at Parkhead.

Juranovic will hope that he can attain the same level of success at Celtic as his former Legia Warsaw team-mate.