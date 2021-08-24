Chelsea have the lead over Manchester United in the race to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez on loan in the final week of the transfer window.

Saul has been expected to leave Atletico Madrid all summer with Diego Simeone making it clear that the door is open if he wants to leave.

The Spaniard has been keen to move on from Atletico Madrid, where he is not enjoying being deployed in a variety of roles.

Liverpool were strongly linked with Saul, but it is Manchester United and Chelsea who are currently trying to negotiate a deal to bring him to the Premier League.

And according to Spanish daily AS, Chelsea hold the advantage over Manchester United in the negotiations in a bid to take him to England this summer, despite the Red Devils having been the club with the most interest in the player for several weeks.

The deal is expected to be an expensive loan with the club also agreeing to take over a large portion of his salary.

The negotiations are ongoing and Manchester United and Chelsea are pushing to land him on loan before next week’s transfer deadline.

Saul is interested in a move to the Premier League and is waiting for one of the clubs to sort out a deal with Atletico Madrid.

It remains to be seen whether either Manchester United or Chelsea to pull off a deal to sign the Spaniard with the clock ticking on the transfer window.