Club Brugge are closing in on a deal to sign 21-year-old Leicester City midfielder Kamal Sowah in the final week of the transfer window.

Leicester signed the Ghanaian midfielder in 2018 but he is yet to make a single appearance for the senior side.

He spent last season on loan in Belgium at OH Leuven, where he scored eight times in 34 league appearances for the club.

The 21-year-old is not part of Brendan Rodgers’ plans and Leicester are prepared to sell him this summer.

And according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Club Brugge are on the verge of reaching an agreement to sign Sowah this week.

The negotiations between the two clubs are at an advanced stage and Club Brugge are closing in on an agreement.

The Belgian club are expected to shell out a fee of €9m to take Sowah away from Leicester this summer.

If the deal goes through, the midfielder will become the most expensive player in Club Brugge’s history.