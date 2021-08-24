Accrington Stanley supremo Andy Holt has dismissed claims that Bristol City are in talks with his club over a deal for striker Dion Charles.

Charles’ future at the Wham Stadium is under the scanner as he has entered the final year of his contract at Stanley and is being linked with an exit.

The striker has been attracting interest from the Championship, where Nottingham Forest, Barnsley and Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City are all keen on him.

It has been claimed that the Robins are trying to beat off competition for Charles signature and are locked in talks with Accy over a deal for him.

However, Accrington supremo Holt has dismissed claims suggesting Bristol City are in negotiations with his club over the Northern Ireland striker, stressing that it is news to him.

Responding to claims that Bristol City are negotiating with Accrington over Charles, Holt took to Twitter and wrote: “News to me.”

Accrington want to keep Charles in their ranks beyond the ongoing transfer window, but it is suggested a fee of £700,000 would be enough to lure him away as he continues to attract serious interest from the Championship.

The 25-year-old scored 19 League One goals for Accrington last term, while starting all four of their league games this term and as it stands is set to stay at the club for this season.