West Ham United are prepared to back David Moyes with more funds beyond the potential signature of Kurt Zouma in the final week of the transfer window, according to the Guardian.

Zouma has been on West Ham’s wish list all summer and it appeared earlier this month that the negotiations collapsed due to the Chelsea defender’s wage demands.

West Ham considered other defenders as well, but Moyes always wanted the Frenchman and it seems their patience is about to pay off.

The talks are now moving in the right direction and West Ham are closing in on a deal to sign Zouma for a fee in the region of £25m.

The Hammers are close to working out personal terms with the player himself and it has been claimed that his potential arrival might not be the last new face to walk through the door at West Ham before Tuesday’s deadline.

Despite the potential outlay on the defender, West Ham have more funds available for Moyes to use.

The West Ham manager has been making noises about signing a forward since selling Sebastien Haller to Ajax in January.

They still retain an interest in Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard and could revive talks to sign him late in the window, while Montpellier’s Gaetan Laborde is also on their radar.