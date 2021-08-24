Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell has warned his side they will be in for a tough night away at Leeds United if they do not become more consistent within games.

The Railwaymen have endured a difficult start to their League One campaign with three defeats on the bounce following an opening day draw against Cheltenham Town.

Tonight offers Crewe a break from the cut and thrust of League One football with a visit to Premier League side Leeds in the EFL Cup.

Artell insists that Crewe are not going to Elland Road to make up the numbers and are aiming to put Leeds out and progress to the next round of the EFL Cup.

However, the Alex boss warned his players that if they do not become more consistent during the game then they will be in for a difficult evening at Leeds.

“We are going there to try and win the game and get through”, Artell told his club’s official site.

“It’s not a night out and although the finances are most welcome, it isn’t about that. It is about playing well and trying to get through to the next round.

“We have not been consistent enough in our games.

“We have played in halves or had a go for the last 30 minutes and probably deserved to get something out of the Oxford and Accrington games but we didn’t.

“We have to become more consistent in games.

“We have only shown flashes of what we are capable of in the games and that has to improve. If it doesn’t against Leeds United then it will be a tough night for us”, the Crewe boss added.

Leeds could make a host of changes to their side for the visit of Crewe this evening and it remains to be seen who Marcelo Bielsa puts out against the League One outfit.

The two clubs last met in League One in 2019, with Leeds winning a thrilling encounter 3-2 at Gresty Road.